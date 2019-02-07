Is Taraji P. Henson Fooling Anybody As “Undercover Lyft” Driver? [VIDEO]

Taraji P. Henson took the wheel for the latest installment of “Undercover Lyft.” If you ask us, most of her L.A. based riders recognized the actress right away, but based on the ending it looks like a few were surprised. During her rides Henson dropped a few hints about her identity, making references to “Empire” and her upcoming film “What Men Want” which is due out Friday, February 8th.

According to Page Six reports, Lyft is a supporter of Henson’s Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation. Named after the actress’ father, the foundation works to change the perception of and spread awareness about mental illness in African-Americans.

Henson’s riders were treated to the Los Angeles premiere of “What Men Want” the day after the episode’s taping.