B. Smith’s Step-Daughter Drags “Fraudulent Friend” Whoopi Goldberg For Criticizing Dad’s Extramarital Swirl

Whoopi Goldberg Pisses Off Dana Gasby

Dan Gatsby‘s daughter is NOT HERE for Whoopi Goldberg or anyone else criticizing her dad’s new relationship.

The family fell under criticism recently when the story of her dad moving his girlfriend into the home where his wife battled Alzheimer’s spread. On a recent episode of The View, Whoopi was uncomfortable with it, calling B a friend. ““I didn’t want to see B look like that,” said Goldberg. “I didn’t need to see that.”

Dana Gasby, 32, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue, her step-mom is a “physically strong toddler who speaks in gibberish,” who sometimes needs to be forced to shower and use the toilet. She wants Whoopi and others judging to HUSH with their judgment.

“These fraudulent friends know nothing. I have not seen them here,” says Dana, who moved back home three years ago to care for Smith. “They don’t call my family. I see them talking on TV and how do you know what your supposed ‘friend’ would want?”

Dana fully supports the relationship between her father and Alex, his girlfriend. She says she hears Goldberg’s criticism of the video showing Smith’s day-to-day reality and wonders: is it “because you’re getting older and not happy with your health or whatever and you decide it’s not ok? Guess what—this is what aging is.”

Thoughts?