Always Working: Michael B. Jordan Is Adapting The New African Fantasy Novel ‘Black Leopard, Red Wolf’

Michael B. Jordan Is Adapting A New African Fantasy Novel

Michael B. Jordan has officially grabbed the rights for a just-released fantasy novel titled, Black Leopard, Red Wolf. The novel has been described by celebrated author Marlon James as an “African Game of Thrones” and Jordan has secured the release via his recently launched Outlier Society production company.

Jordan just signed a first-look development deal with Warner Bros. last month and Black Leopard, Red Wolf is the first project Outlier has launched since that deal was closed. The story follows a group of mercenaries as they track a kidnaped boy across a fantastical version of the African continent.

This book is the first in a planned Dark Star Trilogy, which will follow the characters as they encounter giants, witches, beasts and, of course, other people whose motives might run counter to their own.

No screenwriter has been been decided on for the project yet and there’s no intel on who will play the story’s lead. Marlon James, the author behind the Man Booker prize-winning A Brief History of Seven Killings, will be an executive producer on the film.

It looks like Michael B. Jordan is starting to make his move from in front of the camera to behind it more and more each day.