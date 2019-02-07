Cakes In Motion: Ashley Graham Drips Roll Bouncy Deliciousness In Funky-Fresh Swimsuits For All Photoshoot

Ashley Graham Models New Resort Line At Venice Beach

Good Googly Moogly! Ashley Graham is back at it again showcasing her curvalicious bawwwdy in her Resort 2019 collection for Swimsuits For All! Inspired by her days spent roller blading as a child, Ashley’s new swim collection for SFA will give you major nostalgia to your ’90s youth with her retro-inspired looks, complete with every ’90s accessory you wish you still owned.

Shot by renowned photographer, Ben Watts on the famed Venice Beach boardwalk, the new 10-piece collection is undeniably sexy. Stand out styles include a strategically high-cut neon pink one piece, the ‘Retro Swimsuit’, as well as the ‘Notorious Monokini’, which features a bold but classic gold hardware print guaranteed to turn heads. Retailing at $108 and under, and coming in sizes 4 – 24, the collection is now available to shop online here.

Hit the flip for more shots of Ashley and her phenomenal cakes on skates.