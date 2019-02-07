Girl, Bye! Michelle Rodriguez Says Liam Neeson KKKan’t Be Racist Because He’s Swapped Spit With Viola Davis
Michelle Rodriguez is catching hell from people who can’t believe what she said about one of her recent costars.
If you’ve been keeping up then you’re well aware that Liam Neeson confessed that he had a black male murder fantasy and looked for a black man to kill after his friend was raped. He’s seen denied being racist and added that speed walking (yes, speed walking) helped cure him of his bias.
Weird dude.
Now his “Widows” costar Michelle Rodriguez is coming to his defense. The actress spoke to Vanity Fair on the red carpet at the amfAR Gala and categorically denied that he’s racist. According to Michelle, that’s impossible because of his passionate spit swapping with Viola Davis in “Widows.”
“It’s all fuckin’ bulls***. Liam Neeson is not a racist,” said Rodriguez. “Dude, have you watched Widows? His tongue was so far down Viola Davis’s throat. You can’t call him a racist ever. Racists don’t make out with the race that they hate, especially in the way he does with his tongue—so deep down her throat. I don’t care how good of an actor you are. It’s all bulls***. Ignore it. He’s not a racist. He’s a loving man. It’s all lies.”
Sis. *stares in Sally Hemmings*
She’s now being fast and furiously escorted out the paint from fans who think she should’ve shifted into STFU…
and who think our GOOD Auntie’s resisting clapping back at Litty’s lies.
Should’ve sat there and ate your food, sis.
Even Shonda Rhimes joined in and shunned Michelle for her dense comment.
