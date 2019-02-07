“Making The Band” Finalist Tyler Dumont Makes Sultry Return With “Don’t Mean It” Video

New Tyler Dumont “Don’t Mean It” Video

You may remember “Making The Band” finalist Tyler Dumont who left the show to care for her sick mother dying of cancer. Well, she’s FINALLY back with a sultry new video for lead single “Don’t Mean It” (produced by Cardi B’s producers SwanQuo & Josh X) off her dream debut “Nomadic Behavior.” Check it out!

There’s no doubt that Taylor has the “it-girl” factor and crossover appeal to heat up the charts in 2019.