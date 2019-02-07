Rest In Peace: First Black MLB Manager Frank Robinson Dead At Age 83, Only Player To Win MVP In Both Leagues

Frank Robinson Dead At Age 83

This has been a sad day for Black athletes. This morning we reported on the death of viral boxing champ Rocky Lockridge, now we bring you more morbid news.

The very first Black man to be a manager in Major League Baseball, Frank Robinson, has died at age 83 according to a WLWT report.

Robinson played for the Cincinnati Reds from 1956 through 1965 and is STILL the only player to win the MVP award in both the National and American leagues. Robinson proudly wore #20 and three teams have proudly retired his number over the years, Baltimore, Cleveland, and Cincinnati.

Robinson was a resilient manager. In 1988 he began the season with 21 consecutive losses, but won “manager of the year” the very next season.