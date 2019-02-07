Billionaire Cribs: Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Home Design Style With Kris Jenner

Kylie Jenner Talks About Her Home With Kris Jenner

In case you need some interior design inspiration…

Architectural Digest met in Kylie Jenner‘s new home to discuss her recent design admirations with her mom Kris Jenner. You can see photos of her new glam room along with the chair she hijacked from Kim and Kanye edited in the interview. Did you know she hates a house with too many windows? Hit play to hear what else Kylie had to say about her home design preference.