Reunited: Meek Mill Drops Bossed Up Visual For “Going Bad” Featuring Drake And Lots Of Cameos [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Meek Mill Drops Video For “Going Bad” Featuring Drake
Meek Mill and Drake have long put their petty quarrel behind them and their musical reunion is one the highlights of Meek’s Championships album.
Today the friends-turned-foes-turned-friends-again release their brand new music video for “Going Bad”
Good to see the guys back together again.
