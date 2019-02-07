Here’s What Happened During Wells Fargo’s Raggedy Outage

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15

The Internet Vs. Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo really TRIED IT with its raggedy outage that left customers locked out of accounts, outraged and coin-less for most of the day. Yea, it was a complete and total banking DISASTER that stirred up furious hysteria and memes across the whole entire internet.

Peep the Twitter hysteria over the raggedy Wells Fargo outage on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: Black Stories, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.