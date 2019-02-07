Here’s What Happened During Wells Fargo’s Raggedy Outage

me walking up to wells fargo to see wtf is going on pic.twitter.com/WHliznmucY — B =͟͟͞͞ ♡ (@bryanvilIa) February 7, 2019

The Internet Vs. Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo really TRIED IT with its raggedy outage that left customers locked out of accounts, outraged and coin-less for most of the day. Yea, it was a complete and total banking DISASTER that stirred up furious hysteria and memes across the whole entire internet.

When you trying to access your Wells Fargo account. The system: pic.twitter.com/pqgjar3cc5 — Shane King (@kingshane247) February 7, 2019

Peep the Twitter hysteria over the raggedy Wells Fargo outage on the flip.