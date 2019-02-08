T.I., Tiny, Migos & More Reportedly Rain $3 Million On Dancers At Quality Control’s ‘Stripper Bowl’

In cheek clappin’ celebration news…

Dancers Make $3 Million At Quality Control’s Stripper Bowl

Some ATL shake dancers made a HUGE come up during Super Bowl LIII weekend.

Quality Control’s CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas held the city’s first ever “Stripper Bowl” at The Gold Room and brought out his celebrity friends/artists.

Attendees included T.I. and Tiny…

Source: Prince Williams/ATLPics.net / Prince Williams

Quavo and Saweetie…

Yung Miami…

Lil Yachty…

and Lil Baby who made a grand entrance via helicopter.

The event was apparently a huge success and a HUGE payday, at least according to one of the turgid twerkers in attendance.

Stripper Bowl dancer @5starJazziii claims that she and the other ladies raked in $3 million that night and split it 25 ways. If you’re handy with math, then you know that’s about $120,000 apiece.

“Since y’all got so many questions we made 3 mil & split it 25 ways. U happy? Have some compassion & ask us how we feel after counting til 1 p.m. My eyes are bleeding,” wrote the dancer on her story.

SHEESH.

The Stripper Bowl attendees are of course getting chastised for frivolously blowing an exorbitant amount of cash in one night—but we’re sure they probably don’t care.

Do you?

More from Quality Control’s Stripper Bowl on the flip.