Not Just 21 Savage: Here’s What Happened When These 5 Other Notable Rappers Faced Deportation Woes

21 Savage Joins A List Of Rappers Troubled By Immigration Police It’s way too early to tell if Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph AKA 21 Savage ICE arrest will blow over. As of now, the Atlanta representing rapper remains in custody over a supposed expired visa, while Jay-Z wrangles up the best lawyers to get him free. 21 joins a short list of other famous lyricists who faced years of woes in association with deportation. Some beat the deportation police, some didn’t. Hit the flip to see the gallery.

Slick Rick In 1990, the London native plead guilty to two counts of attempted murder, assault, use of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon after an incident with a former employee. Four years after his 1997 release, he was arrested by Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS) trying to reenter the country following shows in the Caribbean. The rapper spent the next five years fighting deportation in court. In May 2008, he was granted a pardon on his charges from nearly two decades earlier by the then New York Governor, David Paterson.

Shyne After being released from prison for that infamous nightclub shooting, Shyne was immediately snatched up by U.S. Immigration and Customs. Due to him never becoming a naturalized U.S. citizen, he was eventually deported back to Belize weeks later.

View this post on Instagram Aw fuck, chuck's on a killin' spree A post shared by Bushwick Bill (@therealbushwickbill) on Feb 4, 2019 at 2:58pm PST Bushwick Bill The Brooklyn representing rapper was arrested in Georgia in May 2010 for possession of marijuana and cocaine. Threatened with deportation after discovering he had a green card, he was released after his case was dismissed in October of the same year according to XXL.