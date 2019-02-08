More Chris Brown And Offset Feuding Leads To Breezy Putting His Own Address On IG And Twitter Is In SHAMBLES

Chris Brown Posts Address

We can safely say that Chris Brown and Offset’s online feud, which started over a meme about 21 Savage’s deportation, has jumped the shark. The two had a DM fight where Breezy offered to deliver the fade to the Migo. However, Offset apparently didn’t want many parts of putting the acceptance in a written conversation. How do we know this happened? Chris Brown posted the conversation on his IG. Not only that, he included an address that he claimed was his home. For real.

Of course, this led Twitter to lose its damn mind over the fact it now had Breezy’s home address. The post, as you can imagine, has been deleted. The address will live on forever if you do some digging.

Locals : CHRIS BROWN ADDRESS OUT???? Team Breezy : pic.twitter.com/RGvnFBxN7i — FUCK YOU LIL BOY (@SugarnHoneyy) February 8, 2019

That didn’t stop Twitter from getting its good drawls on to head to Breezy’s house. These are pure comedy reactions.