Don’t Do It, Reconsider: G Herbo’s Ex Ariana Fletcher Dropped A New Twerk Video That Has Everyone Wondering What He Was Thinking
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 12
❯
❮
Ari Drops Twerk Video
2018 ended pretty chaotically for G Herbo and his baby momma/boo Ariana . They allegedly broke up over his internet creeping and now she appears to be single. Well, she’s out here making people look at Herbo funny for creeping. The above twerk video hit the net and we all have a glimpse of her assets and goodies.
Oh, you didn’t know? Take a look at Ari and why people are questioning Herbo’s life choices.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.