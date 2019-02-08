Don’t Do It, Reconsider: G Herbo’s Ex Ariana Fletcher Dropped A New Twerk Video That Has Everyone Wondering What He Was Thinking

- By Bossip Staff
Ari Drops Twerk Video

2018 ended pretty chaotically for G Herbo and his baby momma/boo Ariana . They allegedly broke up over his internet creeping and now she appears to be single. Well, she’s out here making people look at Herbo funny for creeping. The above twerk video hit the net and we all have a glimpse of her assets and goodies.

Oh, you didn’t know? Take a look at Ari and why people are questioning Herbo’s life choices.

View this post on Instagram

Cutie with a booty and it’s REAL 😜 Dress:@gsuwoo

A post shared by KYLESISTER (@therealkylesister) on

View this post on Instagram

Crazy lady 😘

A post shared by KYLESISTER (@therealkylesister) on

View this post on Instagram

Work too hard for my name to let a bitch put mud on me. 🙃

A post shared by KYLESISTER (@therealkylesister) on

View this post on Instagram

I wanted to go to the hood.

A post shared by KYLESISTER (@therealkylesister) on

View this post on Instagram

Who is this on my line this time… Hair:@kycheextensions

A post shared by KYLESISTER (@therealkylesister) on

View this post on Instagram

💕

A post shared by KYLESISTER (@therealkylesister) on

    View this post on Instagram

    👋🏽

    A post shared by KYLESISTER (@therealkylesister) on

    View this post on Instagram

    On my BULLY!

    A post shared by KYLESISTER (@therealkylesister) on

    View this post on Instagram

    New year, same me, different bag! 🖤🎉

    A post shared by KYLESISTER (@therealkylesister) on

    View this post on Instagram

    I got the money and the power now… ❄️

    A post shared by KYLESISTER (@therealkylesister) on

