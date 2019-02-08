Snapback: Anansa Sims Shows Off 45-Pound Weight Loss Just 7 Weeks After Birthing Her Matt Barnes Baby
Anansa Sims Shows Off Post-Baby Body
Anansa Sims is looking SNATCHED! The model who welcomed a child with her honey Matt Barnes in December is showing off her whittled waist and adding that she’s already down 45 (FORTEEEE-FIVE) pounds.
According to Anansa her slimmy-trimmy post-baby baaaawdy is looking extra trim due to her Body Shapers waist trainer.
Looking GOOD Anansa!
Anansa also recently shared a pic of Matt checking out her post-Ashton Joseph Barnes bod in the mirror.
What do YOU think about Anansa Sims’ snapback??? The below photo was her two weeks after giving birth.
It’s been 2 Weeks since I had Ashton! Amazed at what a Woman’s body can do 🙌🏽. I’ve already lost 34 lbs. I have 26 more lbs to lose before I’m back at my pre-pregnancy weight. I’m not dieting or stressing about it. Just letting nature take its course. I can’t wait to get back in the gym tho 💪🏽🦋 #selflove #beyourownbeautiful
