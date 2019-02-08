Snapback: Anansa Sims Shows Off 45-Pound Weight Loss Just 7 Weeks After Birthing Her Matt Barnes Baby

- By Bossip Staff

Anansa Sims And Matt Barnes

Source: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Teen Vogue/Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

Anansa Sims Shows Off Post-Baby Body

Anansa Sims is looking SNATCHED! The model who welcomed a child with her honey Matt Barnes in December is showing off her whittled waist and adding that she’s already down 45 (FORTEEEE-FIVE) pounds.

According to Anansa her slimmy-trimmy post-baby baaaawdy is looking extra trim due to her Body Shapers waist trainer.

Looking GOOD Anansa!

Anansa also recently shared a pic of Matt checking out her post-Ashton Joseph Barnes bod in the mirror.

What do YOU think about Anansa Sims’ snapback??? The below photo was her two weeks after giving birth.

