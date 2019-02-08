Who Are You? Yeezy? Kanye West Victim Of Identity Theft And $1 Million Fraud For NYFW Performance

Kanye West’s Former Friend Frauds Philipp Plein Out Of $1 Million

A former G.O.O.D. Music associate has been doing some real BAD business on behalf of his boss.

Kanye West has been victimized by identity theft and fraud after one of his former friends contacted the folks at Philipp Plein to negotiate a 7-figure fee to perform at his NYFW show on Monday according to TMZ.

The unidentified man represented himself as Kanye’s rep and Plein fell for it hook, line, and sinker agreeing to pay Ye $1,000,000. The fraudster even forged Kanye’s signature on the contract that was sent over.

Kanye is not performing at the show, Philipp Plein is not getting his money back. There’s no word on where this janky promoter is located.

We’re pretty sure some legal action will result of this, but still…yikes.