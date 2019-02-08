Good Googly Moogly! Angela Simmons Is On Vacay In Barbados And That ‘Kini Clad Bawwwwdy Is Bangin’
Angela Simmons Shows Off Her Bikini Body In Barbados
Sis loves a good vacay. We definitely not mad at that! Angela Simmons has been living her best life in Barbados all week long and we have been loving the vacay photos. Like this one for example.
Does anybody slay a bikini better?
And of course Angela is able to rock all these suits so effortlessly because she puts that body to WORK! We love how she embraces her imperfections and is confident in her own skin.
Hit the flip for more great vacation moments!
She got that … cake! Cake! Cake!
This is not an optical illusion
Yams! Oh yams!
Well at least she’s having fun
Confidence says I don’t care how you feel about me . True strength comes from loving yourself the right way . Confidence says when I walk in a room I don’t care what you feel …. as long as I am secure in what I feel about me . I embrace every curve , every imperfection that is me . For all of those things are what makes me unique. I’m not looking to be perfect anytime soon. Only looking to be the best version of myself . Thank you @cranebarbados for hosting me and my friends on this trip . Many more pictures coming to flood your timeline 🥰🥰🥰🌴😂😂😂
Love the message… and the body!
