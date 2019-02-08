Good Googly Moogly! Angela Simmons Is On Vacay In Barbados And That ‘Kini Clad Bawwwwdy Is Bangin’

- By Bossip Staff
Angela Simmons

Source: SplashNews / Splash News

Angela Simmons Shows Off Her Bikini Body In Barbados

Sis loves a good vacay. We definitely not mad at that! Angela Simmons has been living her best life in Barbados all week long and we have been loving the vacay photos. Like this one for example.

Does anybody slay a bikini better?

And of course Angela is able to rock all these suits so effortlessly because she puts that body to WORK! We love how she embraces her imperfections and is confident in her own skin.

Hit the flip for more great vacation moments!

View this post on Instagram

Currently 💭 #BNB

A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

She got that … cake! Cake! Cake!

View this post on Instagram

Sunsets n BackBends ☀️

A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

This is not an optical illusion

View this post on Instagram

No Caption 🤷🏽‍♀️ @fashionnova

A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

Yams! Oh yams!

