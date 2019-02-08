WTH??? Friend Witnessed Dan Gatsby’s Shady Swirl-Piece “Chastise” B. Smith By Hitting Her

B. Smith: Alex Lerner Seen Hitting BF’s Alzheimer’s Diagnosed Wife’s Hand

Shady side piece Alex Lerner is being put on BLAST for allegedly putting her hands on B. Smith, her boyfriend’s Alzheimer’s diagnosed wife.

Paul Wharton, And ABC News anchor spilled tea about his close friend, restaurateur B. Smith and her husband, Dan Gasby, on ABC’s Good Morning Washington on Wednesday. He described an incident he witnessed in Smith’s home when Lerner “chastised” Smith by smacking her hand.

Yikes! “And I grabbed Alex’s hand, and I said, ‘Alex, you know you really can’t do that,'” Wharton recalled.

Wharton also said he saw Lerner “slap the heck out of Dan” after he said that Smith was the kindest, sweetest woman he’d ever met. Ma’am, are you JEALOUS????? Reportedly she nagged Dan about it saying, “I’m sitting here, and you’re saying that B is the kindest, sweetest woman you ever met?”

Here is the clip where Wharton puts Alex’s REAL character on blast.

Previously, the internet collectively gasped when Dan Gatsby came forward to normalize his polygamous relationship between his mistress and his wife who is effected by Alheimer’s disease. The wealth accumulated in their family was built from B. Smith’s fame from being a lifestyle guru and restaurnt business.