BlackInkCrewCHI: Phor And Ryan Share Emotional Moment Over Depression, Phor Disappears Scares Cast/Crew [Video]

Phor Shares Battle With Depression, Disappears Next Morning

This Black Ink Crew Chicago moment has fans and social media bawling in tears. We’re warning you now, get some tissues before you press play.

Phor opens up to Ryan about the crippling depression he’s suffering from and even admits that he’s considered harming himself.

On the following page, the cast and production crew panics when no one can find Phor the following morning…