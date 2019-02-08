Go Best Friend! Chucky Is Back, He’s More Futuristic, But He’s Still Scary As Hell In First ‘Child’s Play’ Trailer [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
‘Child’s Play’ Remake First Trailer Released
It’s been a minute since the ginger spawn of Satan terrorized us, but that’s about to change.
Today we get the first trailer from the 2019 remake of the 1988 horror flick that put a major dent in the doll industry, Child’s Play.
If you scared, go to church.
