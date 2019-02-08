Go Best Friend! Chucky Is Back, He’s More Futuristic, But He’s Still Scary As Hell In First ‘Child’s Play’ Trailer [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Chucky With Doll In 'Child's Play'

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

‘Child’s Play’ Remake First Trailer Released

It’s been a minute since the ginger spawn of Satan terrorized us, but that’s about to change.

Today we get the first trailer from the 2019 remake of the 1988 horror flick that put a major dent in the doll industry, Child’s Play.

If you scared, go to church.

Categories: New Movie, News, Shook Ones

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.