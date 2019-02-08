Preciousness: Wiz Khalifa And Son Sebastian Star In New Oreo Cookie Commercial [VIDEO]
- By Bossip Staff
Wiz Khalifa And His Son Are Getting Oreo Guap
Congratulations to Wiz Khalifa and his superstar son Sebastian who are the stars of a brand spanking new Oreo commercial. We love that Wiz is getting checks writing cookie jingles AND that Bash is getting his time to shine in the spotlight.
What’s not to love about this?
Wiz posted the video on his Instagram with the caption: What would u do wit a kid this cool? 🤷🏽♂️ @oreo #taylorgang #jetlife #ad
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.