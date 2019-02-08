Put Your Diamonds In The Sky: People Are Convinced Rihanna And Jay-Z Have A New Collaboration Coming

We Could Be Blessed With A Jay-Z/Rihanna Collaboration Soon

Could Jay-Z and Rihanna have a new collaboration in the works?

According to reports from Page Six, sources say that the two moguls were spotted together on Wednesday at Wolfgang Puck at Hotel Bel-Air. The insider said that Hov and Rih appeared to be having a “business lunch” and were heard discussing topics including “music and what they can do together.” Unsurprisingly, this report has ignited rumors of a possible music collab, which could be a joint record for Rihanna’s VERY long-awaited ninth studio album.

This possible collaboration makes a lot of sense, especially because this would be far from first time Hov and RiRi have joined forces. After Mr. Carter signed Rihanna to Def Jam back in 2005, the duo has worked together on a number of huge tracks including “Umbrella,” “Talk That Talk,” and “Run This Town.”

Just a few weeks ago, frequent Rihanna collaborator The-Dream confirmed that Rih’s album is “almost done.” So, if there actually is a Jay-Z song on the project, we might get to hear it sooner than later.

Rihanna herself has yet to provide any actual details about her upcoming album, though she did reassure fans in her Instagram comments that it will hit shelves sometime in 2019.

We’re ready, Rih.