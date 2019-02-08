Ariana Grande Blasts Grammys Producer, Claims THIS Is The Real Reason She’s Not Performing
Ariana Grande hit Twitter to check Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich after he claimed she isn’t performing because she felt it was too late to “pull something together.” According to the pop star, producers aren’t allowing her enough artistic freedom, so she decided to pull out.
From TMZ:
“The deal she wanted was to perform her massive, #1 hit, ‘7 rings.’ We’re told the show’s producer, Ken Ehrlich, told Ariana that song wouldn’t connect with the audience, so he asked her to choose a different song. Ariana felt strongly ‘7 Rings’ was what people wanted to hear, and when Ehrlich wouldn’t budge, she said she’d take a pass.”
In case you missed it, “7 Rings” is the song both Princess Nokia and Soulja Boy accused Grande of jacking. 2 Chainz also came for that azz over the visual, which basically takes place in his Pink Trap House.
Anyway, just before dropping her album Thank U, Next last night, which features a tribute to late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, the singer hit social media to set the record straight as far as the Grammys. See her tweets below:
TMZ adds…
“We’re told Ariana is enraged, because she actually continued to talk to the Grammys and offered to perform a song Ehrlich wanted, as long as she could sing ‘7 Rings,’ but he still wouldn’t budge. She then said sayonara and, days later, Ehrlich came back and said fine, do a medley that includes ‘7 Rings’ … but by then, Ariana was done with him.”
All those tuning in this Sunday, will you miss the pop princess, or nah?
