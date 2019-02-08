Bye Wendy! Wendy Show Staffers Reportedly Pitching To Keep Nick Cannon Around Permanently

Wendy Show Staff More Loyal To Nick Cannon?

Yesterday, The Daily Mail was reporting that Wendy Show staff was furious with the media Queen for being FAKE, now their allegedly trying to get her fired from her own program…

Daily Mail says staff at the Wendy Williams Show are calling on producers to permanently replace the star with stand-in host Nick Cannon. Amongst the claims that Wendy has not been ‘authentic’ with her fans or her employees, they feel that Nick is “an absolute dream.” One unnamed employee said, “everyone on the team adores him and he’s such a professional.”

The Daily Mail’s source elaborated on why loyalty towards Wendy has faded:

‘It’s really sad as you’d think that Wendy would have more respect for herself and she would stand up, dump her cheating husband, take control of her business and empower women who are going through the same thing. This is her chance to be a role model, but she’s letting women everywhere down by not being the boss that she pretends to be on her show.’ ‘Think about it – Oprah or Ellen never treated their audience and staff like this on their shows. So it’s time Debmar stepped up, said goodbye to Wendy and Kevin and hired Nick to take over. However, if he says no, we’d happily take Jerry O’Connell who is also a joy to work with,’ the source added.

Yikes! Have you watched Wendy with the new, temporary hosts? What do YOU think will happen?