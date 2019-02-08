Killer Mike Talks Super Bowl Protests, Bernie Sanders, And His Show ‘Trigger Warning’ [Video]

Killer Mike Drops By Hot 97 To Talk Trigger Warning & More

Killer Mike stopped by Ebro in the Morning on Friday to discuss some of the biggest issues in politics and society as a whole, the moment.

The rapper ad entrepreneur talks about his hit Netflix show Trigger Warning, whether Bernie Sanders will run for president in 2020, and his thoughts on people supporting the Super Bowl this year even after all the talk of protests.

Peep the interview down below to see for yourself: