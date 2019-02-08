Grammy Week Litty: Chloe X Halle, H.E.R. And Jorja Smith Shine At Spotify’s Best New Artist Event

Spotify Best New Artist Party Was Lit

Thurstday night Spotify presented the Best New Artist 2019 party at The Hammer Museum in Los Angeles. The event honored Best New Artist nominees and featured performances from Sunday’s contenders including Dua Lipa, Margo Price, Chloe x Halle, Jorja Smith, Bebe Rexha and H.E.R., along with a special set from DJ D-Nice.

The Hammer Museum was filled to capacity with a mix of music stars including Rita Ora, Hailee Steinfeld, Nicole Scherzinger, Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, and Soulja Boy as well as notable guests including Quincy Jones, Scooter Braun, Heidi Klum and Terry Crews.

Dua Lipa kicked off the night with a fired-up performance of “Electricity,” “IDGAF” and “New Rules” followed by country singer Margo Price who owned the stage rocking a cheetah print dress 6 months pregnant with performances of the “Four Year,” “All American Made” and “A Little Pain.” Harmonious sister duo Chloe x Halle captivated the crowd with powerful, beautiful renditions of “Everywhere,” “HiLo,” “Down,” “Cool People,” “The Kids Are Alright” and “Happy Without Me.” British singer-songwriter Jorja Smith gave a soulful performance of “Teenage Fantasy,” “The One,” “Blue Lights” and “On My Mind,” while Bebe Rexha was sultry and fierce throughout her set which included “Me, Myself and I,” “I’m A Mess” and “Meant To Be.” R&B singer H.E.R. capped off the music-filled night with chill vibes and gorgeous melodies throughout her performance of “Best Part,” “Focus,” “Make It Rain” and “As I Am.”

