WTF?! Groom Allegedly Gropes & Exposes Himself To Underage Waitress In The Middle Of His Wedding Reception

He Also Has Lengthy Confrontation With The Cops

Instead of having eyes only for his wife, one Pennsylvania groom allegedly set his predatory gaze on an underage waitress.

According to The Inquirer, Matthew Aimers was arrested in Bucks County for sexually assaulting an underage girl.

The incident reportedly went down at Aimers’ wedding reception. According to the affidavit of probable cause for arrest, Aimers, 31, approached an underage waitress at the Northampton Valley Country Club. He told the girl the two of them could “do whatever you want.”

The waitress told the police she rejected Aimers’ advances, saying the interaction left her shaken.

Aimers didn’t stop with his pursuits though. According to the affidavit, he followed the waitress into the women’s bathroom and pulled her into a stall that was empty. It was here that he sexually assaulted her and exposed himself, according to the waitress.

When the girl tried to escape Aimers, he continued “to proposition her” and at one point, he offered her $100, according to the affidavit. The waitress was eventually able to break free and leave the bathroom.

Hours later, as the reception was coming to an end, the Northampton Township police were called to the country club to address reports of a fight.

When the cops arrived, they encountered Aimers “pushing and punching people,” according to an affidavit filed in that case. A country club employee told officers that the groom had punched him after he tried to prevent him from bringing alcohol outside.

With the cops arrival, Aimers attempted to board a shuttle bus parked near the country club, and he ignored the police’s commands to stop, said the affidavit. That’s when one of the cops boarded the bus with his taser drawn, and he ordered Aimers to leave. However, Aimers kept arguing with the officer, calling him derogatory names and at one point, he even tried to provoke him with a fight, read the affidavit.

When Aimers finally left the bus, he was taken into custody after a short struggle with the cops.

Aimers was booked on charges of simple assault, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest. For his reported run-in with the teen waitress, Aimers was charged with indecent assault, indecent exposure, imprisonment of a minor, harassment, and related offenses.

Aimers was released from custody on Wednesday after posting 10 percent of $350,000 bail, according to court records. He faces a preliminary hearing for the sexual assault charges on February 21.

On Thursday, his attorney Louis Busico said that Aimers “absolutely denies all charges.”