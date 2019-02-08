The Rewind Ep. 29

We’re back with another episode of “The Rewind!” The “Family Guy” Landon Levarius and “The Bully” DJ Franchise are giving you their unfiltered hot topic opinions.

This time they’re debating M. Night Shyamalan’s “Glass.”

The James McAvoy, Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson thriller didn’t get the best reviews, but for some reason, DJ Franchise loved it. The

“I gave this a solid 8, there’s a lot of things that I enjoyed about this movie,” said DJ Franchise. “Sarah Paulson who plays in “American Horror Story, she’s sick in this movie.”

Landon, however, isn’t pleased and gives it a 5.

They then move on to Killer Mike’s Netflix series “Trigger Warning.” The show follows Mike as he usees his revolutionary and sometimes controversial ideas to explore cultural taboos. It’s insightful and fun and Landon LOVES it. He gives it a 9.

“Of course I love this series,” says Landon.”I thought it was moving the culture forward.”

Franchise, however, gives it a 5 and points out that Mike isn’t staying true to his “black-owned” message by not wearing black made clothing brands.

