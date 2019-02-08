Level Up! Ciara Announces Beauty Marks Entertainment Company

Go CiCi!

Ciara Announces Beauty Marks Ent

Ciara’s leveling up in the business world. The songstress is in attendance at the Makers Conference, a three-day global event centered around women’s empowerment, and making a big announcement.

CiCi sat down for a convo with Angela M. Davis and revealed that she’s launched her Beauty Marks Entertainment company focused on film, fashion, tech, and philanthropy for women. She also added that she’s releasing her music through her own label imprint.

Say Hello To BME! Today was a very special day announcing my new company @BeautyMarksEnt where Music intersects w/ Film, Fashion, Tech & Philanthropy! This journey has been amazing & I’ve had the time of my life releasing my music under my own label imprint. #LevelUp pic.twitter.com/7mHGGuSFZJ — Ciara (@ciara) February 8, 2019

Congrats girl!

She also spoke on the importance of self-love and credited it for her healthy relationship with Russell Wilson.

There’s a #MESSAGE there.

We see you Ciara, congrats on Beauty Marks Entertainment!

More on the flip.