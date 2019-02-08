Hold The Mayo: Legendary Sportscaster Warner Wolf Arrested For Ripping “Plantation” Sign Off His Racist Gated Community

Warner Wolf Arrested For Defacing Racist Name Of His Gated Community

There’s a lot of white folks these days posing as “allies” who at one point enjoyed a little Blackface, but we think we found one that we can believe in.

According to TMZ, iconic sportscaster Warner Wolf was arrested at his Naples, Florida (HEY! FINALLY A DECENT HUMAN FROM FLORIDA!) for defacing the sign outside his swanky, private, gated community.

Wolf lives in a neighborhood called “Classic Plantation Estates”, a name that he has been lobbying the homeowners association to remove because it’s racist as hell. Heh, good luck convincing white people in Florida that racism is bad. Being that his protest fell on deaf ears, he took matters into his own hands on November 30. Standing in the bougie fountain outside the gates, Wolf chipped away at the “plantation” part until it was removed.

Wolf was subsequently arrested and charged with criminal mischief for over $1,000 in damages and was released on $5,000 bond.

Salute to a real one.