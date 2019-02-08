Cicely ‘Timeless’ Tyson Covers TIME Magazine’s Optimists Issue Guest Edited By Ava DuVernay 

Over 60 years in the game and Cicely Tyson is still effortlessly slaying magazine covers better than some of your faves. The 94-year old actress graced the cover of TIME’s second annual Optimists issue with director Ava DuVernay serving as guest editor.

In the mag, Tyson opened up about everything from her love of acting to why she doesn’t plan to retire anytime soon.

“The reason why I have been in this universe as long as I have been is because he’s not ready for me. When I’ve completed my job, he’ll take me away. I know several people who have retired and then six months later, they’re gone. We have to honor this blessed gift that we have. That’s what keeps you going. Keeps your mind fluid—your heart, your whole being. You can’t just stop, because that will be the end of you.”

Ms. Tyson is the personification of living her best life — and she ain’t going back and forth with y’all. Black Woman Magic at it’s finest.