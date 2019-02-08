Girls Wanna Have Fun: Tyga Links Up With Rich The Kid & G-Eazy For “Girls Have Fun” [Video]

Tyga, Rich The Kid, And G-Eazy Come Together For “Girls Have Fun”

Tyga just dropped yet another music video, this one which he co-directed with popular director Arrad.

As you might predict from the track’s title, the visual for “Girls Have Fun” features Tyga and his collaborators Rich The Kid and G-Eazy all surrounded by some beautiful women–yep, you guessed it, having fun.

The weather is already starting to warm up in some cities after some polar vortexes last week, so it looks like Summer could come early this year and this video is exactly what you need to get you in the mood.