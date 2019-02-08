“Field Negro”: Royce Da 5′ 9″ SNAPS On Spineless Peers, Sell-Out Athletes, Tory Lanez, Kanye, Wale, Award Shows And…Everybody

Royce da 5’9″ Releases Scathing New Song “Field Negro”

If you didn’t listen to Book of Ryan last year then fix your life and go listen to that, but first, listen to THIS.

Royce da 5’9″ has released a new song called “Field Negro” and boy, oh boy, is it going to ruffle some feathers.

I’m scriblin’ my killings down and sendin’ them out like chain letters

I’m not here for the crown nor Tory Lanez cheddar

I’m here for respect or else I’m willin’ to take off the belt

And whoop a young nigga’s ass with it like James Evans

Especially THIS line…

I did it my way without all the complainin’

And all the whinin’ all day like Kanye or Wale

For the validation of all the bloggers

There is A LOT more where that came from. Press play below and get into it!

We are 100% for rappers being challenged on and off the mic. This should make anybody listening take a good hard look at themselves to figure out which side they’re on.