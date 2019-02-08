Really, Sir? Ohio Man Leaves Baby Alone On The Train To Smoke A Cigarette [Video]

Apparently, cigarettes are deadly in more ways than one. Not only do they cause cancer — they cause people to make poor decisions, like leaving a baby alone on a train. Cleveland Regional Transit Authority released surveillance video of a man stepping off a train to smoke a cigarette and then chasing after it when it leaves the station with his baby on board.

WKYT reports:

“The train’s driver learned about the baby on board before it arrived at the next station, which was just a minute away. RTA officials responded and quickly returned to the station where the father was reunited with the child.

Hopefully the child’s mom takes the kid with her from now on. Sheesh.