Post-Scrappy Happy: Erica Dixon Expecting Twin Girls

A huge congratulations is in order for former Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star Erica Dixon who announced via Instagram that she’s expecting twin girls.

Erica already has one daughter, Emani, with her ex Lil Scrappy, who also just welcomed a baby boy with wife Bambi.

Nice to see that they’ve both moved on to live happy lives after splitting years ago. No word on who Erica’s child’s father is, but she’ll share the tea when the time is right. Congrats!