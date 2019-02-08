Post-Scrappy Happy: Erica Dixon Expecting Twin Girls
A huge congratulations is in order for former Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star Erica Dixon who announced via Instagram that she’s expecting twin girls.
Blessed beyond what I deserve. 🙏🏽 Thank you all for keeping this private until we were ready to share. Thank you to @hopedahairologist who set up an amazing reveal and my closest friends and family who have been on this journey with me. The love and support has been more than appreciated. This has been a difficult yet rewarding journey for me with the sickness and scares but we’ve conquered and will continue to. Prayers up and if you want to follow my journey or more details click the link in my bio. 💜💜 #Maybabiesontheway
Erica already has one daughter, Emani, with her ex Lil Scrappy, who also just welcomed a baby boy with wife Bambi.
Nice to see that they’ve both moved on to live happy lives after splitting years ago. No word on who Erica’s child’s father is, but she’ll share the tea when the time is right. Congrats!
