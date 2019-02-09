The Reactions To Nicki Minaj’s Latest Songs And Cardi B’s Recent Successes Has Twitter Wondering: Did Cardi Win?

Is Cardi Vs. Nicki Over?

2019 has certainly been Cardi B’s year. She performed over Super Bowl weekend, covered Harper’s Bazaar, starred in a Pepsi commercial and been featured on Good Morning America. She’s officially crossed over to mainstream success. Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj dropped three diss songs about Drake, Meek Mill and Cardi and a remix to “Thotiana.” None of these moves have made nearly the impact of Cardi’s Of course, these are just songs and maybe Nicki isn’t really in her mainstream marketing bag right now. Maybe she’s laying low and enjoying her bae. Either way, the optics sure aren’t good for Nick compared to Cardi. This has a lot of people wondering: is the feud already over, and did Card B win? Did she get Nicki out the paint?

The debate rages on.

Cardi B has killed Nicki’s buzz to the point that I don’t even think Nicki can bring it back — MXM (@mxmsworld) February 7, 2019

