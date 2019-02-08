Candice Payne: Ellen Meets Selfless Sista Who Housed Homeless During Chicago Polar Vortex [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Ellen Interviews Candice Payne & Gives Her A Surprise
Have you heard of this story? Ellen welcomed Candice Payne, the woman who made headlines after purchasing hotel rooms for more than 100 people in Chicago during the recent polar vortex.
Candice used her own funds as well as donations from the community, she raised over $25,000 to help those in need to get shelter from the freezing cold. Ellen asks Candice what inspired her to help and even gives her a nice reward for all of her effort. Hit play.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.