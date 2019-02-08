Girl, Bye! Ungreased Scalp Sister Candace Owens Sunkenly Says THIS About Hitler

The sunken sister strikes AGAIN…

Candace Owens Gets Dragged For Hitler Comments

Another day, another embarrassing Candace Owens take. Our (least favorite) sunken sister is going viral, no, not for rehashing those Kanye “Blexit” shirt shenanigans but for comments she made on Hitler and nationalism.

The public puppet provocateur opened her unCarmexed mouth to spew some ideas about the Nazi Party leader that well, just don’t make a lick of sense, whether the deliverer is a conservative curmudgeon/blatant bootlicker or not.

“If Hitler just wanted to make Germany great and have things run well, OK, fine,” said Candace in response to an audience question at a British Turning Point conference about nationalism. “The problem is that he wanted, he had dreams outside of Germany. He wanted to globalize.”

Here is video of Candace Owens' full answer on nationalism and Hitler pic.twitter.com/NfBvoH8vQg — John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) February 8, 2019

Candace, Candy, Confused Baby Girl—-it sounds like you’re saying local genocide is A-okay. You know you can just sit there and eat your food, right? That’s always an option.

She’s since defended her statements and added that Hitler wasn’t a nationalist, he was a mass murderer. Both can be true, but…carry on.

“Nationalism is sort of conflated with, for some reason, Hitler,” she said. “That’s really, really wrong and we that we have to almost correct the record on that,” she added. “He wasn’t a nationalist. He was a homicidal, psychotic maniac,” she said of the German dictator.

Was Hitler a nationalist? (And Leftist journalists are still insane). https://t.co/ulxZXCWquh — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) February 8, 2019

What do YOU think about Candace Owens’ dry scalped thoughts—people are rightfully PISSED and that Just For Me relaxer’s getting sweated out with shade.

