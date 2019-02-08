BX All Day: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Gives Her Thoughts On The 21 Savage Arrest [Video]

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls Into Ebro In The Morning

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called into Ebro in the Morning on Friday to speak about her Green New Deal plan that was announced yesterday.

While on the line, the Bronx native also touched on several other issues including her reactions during the State of the Union address, her stance on abolishing ICE, her opinion on 21 Savage being taken into custody.

Check out the interview for yourself down below: