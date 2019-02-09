YUGHCKKKK: Pusha T Re-Ups Adidas Partnership; Inks Multi-Year & Multi-Million Dollar Deal

Pusha T Inks Major Multimillion Deal With Adidas

According to TMZ, Pusha T just inked a mega deal with Adidas.

Pusha T is reportedly signing a new multi-year multimillion deal with the iconic sportswear company to allow the rapper to continue to develop products and content.

King Push and Adidas started working closely together back in 2012, but the Grammy-nominated rapper is looking to take the partnership to the next level. Adidas says Pusha will be heavily involved with development for their EQT footwear series.

The Daytona rapper and G.O.O.D Music Prez wrapped up a big musical year in 2018 that culminated in a Grammy nomination for best rap album, as well as being bestowed the title of “Best Rapper Alive” by Complex magazine.