Prayers Up: NBA Star John Wall Reveals That His Mother Is Battling Cancer

John Wall Revealed His Mother Is Battling Cancer

According to NBC Sports, John Wall revealed in an interview that his mother is battling cancer.

In an interview the star point guard was asked how he’s spending his time while nursing an achilles injury, he mentioned that he was not only spending time with his infant son but also caring for his mother, Frances Pulley, who has been battling cancer.

Wall is extremely close to his mother, so we know its tough. But prayers up and we’re wishing her a speedy recovery.