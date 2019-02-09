Lordy, There Are Tapes: Footage Of Bow Wow Acting An A$$, Taking Off Tiny Jacket, And Standing On Tippy-Toes To Intimidate Kiyomi On Elevator [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Shad 'Bow Wow' Moss Performs At Flamingo Go Pool In Las Vegas

Source: Mindy Small / Getty

Bow Wow And Kiyomi’s Elevator Fight Footage

The story of Bow Wow and Kiyomi’s battery arrest has taken a new turn as a result of new footage that shows the couple arguing inside of an elevator via TMZ.

Bow Wow is seen being extremely aggressive toward Kiyomi and snatching what appears to be an elevator key fob from her hand.

Peep the video below.

This is all bad.

