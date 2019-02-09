Sammie Reveals Why He Won’t Be On The Millenium Tour: ‘They Feel A Way About The New Success I’m Getting’

When it was announced that some of the biggest artists of the 2000’s were going on tour together, there were lots of acts that fans felt were missing from the roster — and Sammie was one of them.

The 31-year old singer recently spoke to The Shade Room about the highly anticipated tour and how he feels about not being apart of it:

“No one reached out to me. No one reached out to my management. So I have to believe that they feel a way about the new success and love that I’m getting. Like intimidated. I love everybody, I’m all about peace, light and love. I think that they see the resurrection of my career and how organic it is. And I’m a hard act to go before and after.”

Okay den! Do you think Sammie has a point?