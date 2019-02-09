Watch For The Hook: Floyd Mayweather Sr. Knocked On His AARP A$$ During Sparring Match [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Tenshin Nasukawa Media Availability & Workout

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Floyd Mayweather Sr. Knocked Down During Sparring Match

It’s sushi rare that you see Floyd Mayweather Jr. get knocked down during a boxing match, but his 66-year-old father Floyd Mayweather Sr. is a different story according to TMZ.

The old man took one on the chin during a recent sparring match and it sat him right on his a$$.

Look alive, sir.

