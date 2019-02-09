Let It Fizzle: Apryl Jones Reveals Omarion’s A Ghost Parent And He’s Still In Denial Over THIS…

Apryl Says Omarion Is A Stubborn Parent, Jealous Of Her Lil Fizz Friendship

Apryl Jones revealed she has ZERO contact with the father of two kids unless she leaves a message for him on a court-ordered app in new interview.

Omarion who rose into his celebrity from B2K fame is apparently hard to reach, according to Apryl. But it’s no fault of her own she told Keke, an on-air radio personality at WCGI. It’s him.

Omarion is the stubborn culprit, refusing to be cordial with the mother of his daughter and son. Apryl also says ‘O’ was corny for denying she would be around this summer when he hits his “Millenium Tour”, because, by the grace of his band member Fizz, she will be there!

Apryl has TEN tickets in every city so he will be seeing lots of Apryl on tour, despite trying to avoid her in real life! Hit play to listen…

Why do you think this man is so uncommunicative with the mother of his children??? In another clip, Apryl explains why she wanted to slap Moneice back when they internet beefed…hit the flip.