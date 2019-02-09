Justice For Now: U.S. Supreme Court Blocks Louisiana Abortion Law

A law imposing restrictions on abortion clinics in Louisiana was set to go into effect this week, but thanks to the U.S. Supreme Court, the repressive legislation has been put on hold. In a 5-4 decision late Thursday, the justices declared that that they will not allow the state to put into effect a law that requires abortion providers to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals.

Abortion rights supporters everywhere are celebrating the victory, but the law could still go into effect eventually once the court rules on its constitutionality. There are justices on the court, like Brett Kavanaugh who want the anti-abortion law to go into effect — which means there’s a long road ahead to prohibit the controversial 2014 law from permanently passing.

