Jesus Take The Wheel: Five Kids, Ages 12-16, Arrested For Robbing And Killing Country Singer

Nashville Teens To Be Charged With Murder Of Kyle Yorlets

Five teens, the youngest being 12, were arrested in the shooting death and robbery of 24-year-old singer Kyle Yorlets in Tennessee.

According to NY Daily News, Metropolitan Nashville Police identified three of the teens in a Friday news release as Roniyah McKnight, 14, Diamond Lewis, 15, and Decorrius Wright, 16. The other suspects are a 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy. Tennessee law prohibits the identification of juveniles under age 13.

Reports say Yorlets was shot outside his Nashville home Thursday afternoon. Police believe the kids forced the man to hand over his wallet then shot him after he refused to give up his car. The kids got away in a stolen red Chevrolet Colorado pick-up truck and was later abandoned.

Kyle Yorlets was a Pennsylvania native, Belmont University graduate and was a singer in the pop/rock band Caverton.

In the incident, all five teens will charged with criminal homicide.