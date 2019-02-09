High Fashion Glo’ Up: Dream Doll Struts Her 5 Foot Frame Down Alessandro Trincone Runway

“Love and Hip Hop” rapper Dream Doll got to live out another one of her dreams this week…walking a NY Fashion Week runway. The 5 foot nothing star gushed over the opportunity to fans on Instagram. “Still can’t believe I walked on the Runway for Alessandro Trincone 2019 collection. As a proud member of the 5ft committee, this has been one lifetime dreams.”

Doesn’t see look…sweet??? This glo’ up is a far cry from her usually scant duds.

Previously, Dream Doll made the internet chuckle after bodying Tory Lanez in a freestyle. The Jersey rapper has mentioned Dream Doll being freaky with him in a freestyle then she proceeded to annihilate his hairline even further in a rap called “On Your Head”.

Are you feeling Dream’s runway look? More of her on the flip.