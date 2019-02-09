Little Mogul In The Making: 14-Year-Old Marsai Martin Signs First-Look Deal With Universal

Marsai Martin Signs A First Look Deal With Universal

At only 14-years-old, Marsai Martin is breaking all kinds of boundaries.

The Black-ish actress just became the youngest person to ever sign a first look deal with Universal Studios. This news comes only a few months after it was announced that with her upcoming venture Little, Martin would become the youngest executive producer in Hollywood.

According to reports from Deadline, Marsai will develop original content that speaks through her distinct point of view and provides opportunities for other young actors as a part of this brand new partnership.

Martin herself expressed her intentions to create lasting change with the work she is doing behind the camera in a statement about the deal. “I am so excited for the magic I’ll be able to create and produce with Universal,” she gushed. “My goal is to show young women and girls that our voices and ideas matter and you are never too young to dream BIG!”

She also expressed her enthusiasm on Instagram, posting a screenshot of the news and writing, “Very excited to see what the future holds.”

Martin’s first film as part of this deal is StepMonster, a comedy about a teenage girl played by Marsai herself, who is “adjusting to life with a new stepmother.” The film will be produced by her production company, Genius Productions.

Congrats to Marsai Martin on these major money moves at such a young age!