GoRedForWomen Phaedra, Eve, & Other Celebs Attend The American Heart Association’s NYFW Show

American Heart Association’s “Go Red For Women” Fashion Show

A number of female celebs gathered for a good cause during New York Fashion Week.

The American Heart Association held its annual Go Red for Women fashion show highlighting your favorite celebs in red gowns. Go Red for Women is the American Heart Association’s national movement to end heart disease and stroke in women.

Every year they bring together a gaggle of ladies to strut down the red runway and awareness about heart disease, the number one killer of women causing one in three deaths each year.

This year’s fashion show was attended by Phaedra Parks…

Skai Jackson…

Jordyn Woods…

and Sherri Shepherd.

Eve also hit the stage as the featured performer for the evening.

Looking good, girls.

